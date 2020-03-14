|
|
William T. Meadows
Ocean View - Ocean View
William Thomas Meadows "Billy", age 48, died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Susan Spangler Baer of Ocean View, and the late Glen E. Meadows. He is survived by his daughter, Emma Layne Meadows, sister, Michelle Badolato and her husband James, of Cherry Hill, NJ, and niece Addison Badolato. Also surviving is Nicole Meadows, mother of his daughter.
An Eagle Scout, and honor student all through school, he received his bachelor's degree from Lehigh University, attended Bucknell University, and his law degree from Weidner School of Law in Newark, De. He practiced law for 10 years in Camden County NJ. He played several sports in college including wrestling and rugby, but his favorite pastime was hunting and fishing. He later earned his Captain's license so he could run a charter boat.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020