|
|
William Tyler
Ocean City - William Kenneth Tyler Sr., 93, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Cambridge, Maryland, he was the son of the late Soloman Goldsborough Tyler Sr. and Alma Aaron Tyler. He was preceded in death by two brothers; S. Goldy Tyler and Burtis Tyler. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Sylvia Tyler, sons; Chris Tyler (Polly), W. Kenneth Tyler Jr. (Barbara), daughters; Theodora Ann Tyler, Robin Tyler Bunting and sister; Phyllis North, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Ken served in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II on a USS LST 817 (Fire Control-Man) until 1946 when he joined the Maryland State Police as a trooper. In 1956 he served as Deputy Sheriff of Worcester County, until 1959, when Governor Tawes appointed him to the office of Sheriff. In 1962 he was re-elected and served as Sheriff until 1966.
Interested in Real Estate and all things Ocean City, Ken worked for Anderson-Stokes Realty firm in the 1970's until opening his own business, Ken Tyler Real Estate. He held the office of President for the Greater Ocean City Board of Realtors and served as an Associate Broker for O'Connor, Piper and Flynn from 1982 to 1998. Additionally, Mr. Tyler served as a Worcester County Commissioner and a Judge of the Orphan's Court. He was a life member of the Ocean City Fire Company and the American Legion Veterans of Foreign Wars. Other affiliations include: US LST Association, Masons, Shriners and Lions Club.
An active member of St. Paul's By the Sea, Ken served in many varied capacities: the Vestry, Warden, Usher, kitchen work, building and construction, search committees and overseeing the building fund to name a few.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 PM at St. Paul's By the Sea Episcopal Church in Ocean City, MD. Visitation with family will be held from 1-2 PM prior to the service. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 14, 2019