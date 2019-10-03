|
|
William W. Gillis
Delmar - William W. Gillis, 96, of Delmar, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
He was born July 18, 1923 in Delmar, a son of the late Herbert and Bessie Mae Gillis.
Billy, as he was known, grew up in Delmar and graduated from Delmar High School, where he played football. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country from 1943 to 1945. He was a former member of the Delmar VFW Post 8276 for many years. After returning home he went on to enjoy a fulfilling career as an Industrial Electrician with IBEW, Local 24 in Baltimore. After retirement in 1985 he wanted to stay active so and worked several years in security at the Indian River Power Plant and later as an assembler in the lawn and garden department at WalMart. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in his garden and flowers. He loved to travel, and trips to Mexico and Zermot, Switzerland were some of his favorite places to visit. He was a long time football fan and a faithful fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic and as a loving husband, father and grandfather who would do anything to help his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Opal Lee (Caudill) Gillis; daughters, Diane Miller and husband, Michael of Hacksneck, VA, Nancy Gillis of Delmar and Trish Bragg of Salisbury; grandchildren, Gregg Morris and wife Jennifer of Parsonsburg and Christopher Bragg of Salisbury; and a great granddaughter, Shelby Morris.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Laurence Gillis.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a .
Services are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
