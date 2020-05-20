|
William Woods
Selbyville - William Woods Noel, Jr. (Woody), passed away at home surrounded by the love of his family after a long and courageous four year battle with cancer on May 19, 2020. Woody was born on March 11, 1939 in Hagerstown, MD to William Woods and Louise Buckingham Noel and was a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan University. Prior to her death in 2018, he was married to the love of his life and best friend Gail for 57 years. Woody, the patriarch of the family, is survived by his four children, 10 grand children and 2 great grandchildren: Margie Noel Temple and Brad (Zachary, Kristen, Oliver and Finley of Camden, DE , Noel, Patrick and Shawn) of Salisbury MD.; William (Billy) Woods Noel III and Donna (Will [William Woods IV] and Katie) of Oakton, VA; David G. Noel (Bailey and Spencer); Michael D. Noel and Mary Ann (Danny and Tyler) of Magnolia, DE. He is also survived by his sister Christine Louise and Jim Snurr of Hagerstown, MD.
Every man dies; not every man really lives; Woody truly lived! Woody loved life and devoted his life to his love Gail and the family they built. Starting their family in Seaford, DE, Woody began his career at the DuPont Co. in 1962 and retired in 1997. Moving to Fenwick following his retirement, made for a new chapter thus creating many new memories of the beach for Gail and the family. Woody started his latest endeavor which proved to be one of the most rewarding of his life when he was asked to join the Board of Directors of the Delaware Electric Cooperative in 2009 in addition to having the privilege of representing Delaware on the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) in Arlington, VA. Woody loved telling all who were willing to listen about the Co-Op and rural electricity. He also loved sharing his stories, opinions and life lessons with his children and grandchildren. His perfect day was waking up beside Gail, a morning in the garden and an afternoon on the pontoon followed by a big family dinner before settling on the back deck with his vodka and tonic listening to his family's conversations. He is now reunited with Gail and will be missed by all who were blessed to have loved and known him.
A private family burial will take place at The Gate of Heaven Roman Catholic Cemetery in Bethany Beach, DE. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Woody's name to the John H. "Jack" Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center at Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, 10320 Old Ocean City Blvd Berlin, MD. 21811 or online at https://www.atlanticgeneral.org/foundation/give-now/. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland, condolences may be made via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
