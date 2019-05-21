|
|
Willie James Dewdney
Mardela Springs - Willie James Dewdney, 84 died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Salisbury Genesis: Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church in Mardela Springs, where friends may view, Friday, May 24, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Masonic rites will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. of Salisbury, MD.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019