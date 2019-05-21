Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
Mardela Springs, MD
Willie James Dewdney Obituary
Willie James Dewdney

Mardela Springs - Willie James Dewdney, 84 died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Salisbury Genesis: Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church in Mardela Springs, where friends may view, Friday, May 24, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Masonic rites will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. of Salisbury, MD.

Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019
