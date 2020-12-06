1/1
Wilma "Billie" Patey
Wilma "Billie" Patey

Willards - Wilma "Billie" Patey, 81, of Willards, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020, at the Stansell House Coastal Hospice, in Ocean Pines, after a battle with lung cancer.

Billie was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards. She was generous supporter to the Worcester County Humane Society, as well as the Disabled American Veterans Organization.

Billie is survived by her husband William, of 55 years; daughter, Mary Lynn Handley (Dennis); a grandson, Chad Wien (Sarah Givens) and a great-granddaughter, Mia Rae, whom she never got to meet.

Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts and Parker Head, Maine, Billie moved to the Eastern Shore at the age of 27 where she met William. She worked as a seamstress at Powellville Pant Factory, as well as Buzz's Clothing in Berlin, Md. She enjoyed sewing on the patches for the deputies at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Department. She later worked in the activities department at the Berlin Nursing Home. She loved to make people laugh with her wit and jokes. She also loved to watch her grandson Chad play baseball. His teammates and their families quickly called her Mimi as he did. She was an avid reader, puzzle-solver and seamstress until the end.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Lee; and a very special nephew, Matthew Lee Patey.

A very heartfelt appreciation is extended to Josh Davis, her amazing nurse and caretaker with Coastal Hospice, as well as, Chelsea Hobson, her Social Worker that supported her and her family. So much gratitude is extended to the wonderful staff at the Stansell House. You are all true angels here on Earth.

Contributions can be made in her memory to Stansell House, Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Due to Covid, no services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings in Selbyville.




Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
