Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Delmar, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Delmar, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilmer Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilmer R. Harmon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilmer R. Harmon Obituary
Wilmer R. Harmon

LAKELAND - Florida-Wilmer Roosevelt Harmon, 83, born in Salisbury, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at The Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.

A Mass of Christian Burial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Delmar, MD where friends may view one hour prior to service.

Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.

Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now