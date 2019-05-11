|
|
Wilmer R. Harmon
LAKELAND - Florida-Wilmer Roosevelt Harmon, 83, born in Salisbury, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at The Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.
A Mass of Christian Burial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Delmar, MD where friends may view one hour prior to service.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 11, 2019