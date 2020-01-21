Services
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-742-1297
Wilsie Mae Gale-Elzey Obituary
Salisbury - Wilsie Mae Gale-Elzey, 95, of Salisbury, Maryland, took her wings peacefully at home on Friday, January, 17, 2020, surrounded by family.

She was born in Rockawalkin, Maryland, September 19, 1924, to Wilson and Lillian Jackson-Gale. She married John Henry Elzey and from this union, two wonderful children were born, John and Alice.

She attended school in Rockawalkin, Maryland. She began work at an early age to care for her family. She was employed at Trailways as a cook, and worked at The Budweiser, Swift Company and Shockley's Market, where she was very well known to many in the community. She loved music, dancing, crossword puzzles, coloring and singing hymns. She was a mother, grandmother and friend to everyone who knew her.

She will always be loved by her son, John L. Elzey, Salisbury, MD, (Brenda) Pennsauken, N.J., devoted caretakers; Grand-daughter Fonnette(Larry) Simpson, Salisbury, MD, grandchildren, Michelle Palmer, Leo Elzey, Kisha Shorts(Deikel), sixteen great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren. Sisters, Rachel Reeves-Gale and Peggy Taylor, Salisbury, MD. A special niece, Shirley (George), Baltimore, MD, several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, John, daughter, Alice, parents, Wilson and Lillian Jackson-Gale, brothers; James Gale, Jr. and Olden Jackson, sister, Lillie Mae Gale, grandsons, Allen Elzey, Sr., John Elzey Jr., Vessie Williams, Marcus Deshields and great-grandson, Allen Elzey, Jr.

A viewing will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 6- 8pm, at The Stewart Funeral Home, by Holloway & Downey, P.A., 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD. Funeral services scheduled Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 12 noon, with a viewing one hour prior to the service, at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, 521 Mack Ave., Salisbury, MD. Interment Monday, January 27, 2020, 11 am, at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey PA, 821 West Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801. To send condolences to the family please visit www.thestewartfunralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
