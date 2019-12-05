Services
Winifred M. Floyd peacefully passed away on December 4, 2019 at the age of 104. She is the loving daughter of the late William & Marie Wimpling of Baltimore; beloved wife of the late Jesse Floyd of Catonsville; cherished mother of Barbara & Mary Jane; caring grandmother of Tammy, Laurel, John, Allison, Michelle, Jarrett, & Rachel; dear great-grandmother of Jeremy, Gavin, Jesse, Zachary, & Christian; caring great-great-grandmother of Kade. Winifred is also survived by many other loving family members & friends. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc., 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Sunday, December 8 from 3-5 PM & 7-9 PM. A funeral service will take place at the same location on Monday, December 9 at 11 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
