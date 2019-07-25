|
Winifred Yolanda (Sue) Hull Dutton
Salisbury - Winifred Yolanda (Sue) Hull Dutton, daughter of the late Jesse L. Hull and Marie C. Aulton Hull, was born January 25, 1927 in Baltimore, MD. She entered eternal rest on July 20, 2019.
Winifred began her teaching career at a Junior High School in New York for two years followed by an over forty years career teaching at Worcester High School, Snow Hill, MD. She was dedicated to ensuring that her students received a valuable education. She was noted for maintaining contact and interacting with many students even after they had completed their high school studies.
She was a very active participant in community organizations and activities. Winfred served as the musician/choir director at several churches, to include Friendship United Methodist Church, Wetipquin, MD, Saint Luke United Methodist Church, Hebron, MD, and Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Quantico, MD. She was also the director of several religious plays in the Hebron, Wetipquin, Quantico Church Charge.
Winifred was a prominent and lifetime member of the Phi Delta Kappa National Sorority, Beta Tau Chapter. She served in several membership capacities at the National Level and the Eastern Region.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey S. Dutton in December of 2008, sister, Marjorie Hull Taylor, and a faithful aunt, Esther M. Hull.
Winifred leaves her precious memories and legacy to her brothers, LeOtha (Jackie) and Cadmus Hull, sisters, Juanita Wise and Vernetta Cottman, brother-in-law Daniel Dutton, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Friendship United Methodist Church, Wetipquin Road, Wetipquin, MD. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be conducted at the Hull Family Cemetery, Wetipquin Road, Wetipquin, MD.
Services are entrusted to Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, P.A., 821 West Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801. Please visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019