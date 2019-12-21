|
|
Winnie Grace Parks Horn
Salisbury - Winnie Grace Parks Horn, 93, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.
She was born on May 13, 1926 in Hallwood, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles and Agatha Parks.
Winnie was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury for over 50 years. In her early years, she worked as a nurse in the State of New York Mental Hygiene Dept. and also spent a few years working for the ambulance volunteer service in New York. She went on to be a co-owner of O.L. Thompson Jewelry Store in Pocomoke City, MD.
She is survived by a half-brother, Arthur Parks; six step-children, Harold Horn, Glenn Horn, Joyce Merritt, Phyllis Phillips, Tammie Horn, and Carol Ann Thomas; good friends, Debbie and Greg Townsend, Wanda and Calvin Jones, Jill Brown, and Cheryl Grohbach; and several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. "Bill" Horn; and a brother, Linwood W. Parks.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Kevin Wackett will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
In memory of Mrs. Horn, her loved ones suggest contributions to be sent to the Emerald City Ranch Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 203, Pittsville, MD 21850 or if you wish to adopt a cat, please contact the office at 410-430-9855.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019