Winston Otis Henderson
Pocomoke City - Winston Otis Henderson of Pocomoke City, Maryland passed away on October 21st, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. The only child of Mildred Ward Henderson and Otis Hancock Henderson, Winston leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Lou Ella McGee Henderson.
A Navy Veteran from 1949-1953, Winston was a farmer for many years and he and his father, Otis, were among the first poultry growers for Frank Perdue. He was also a school bus driver for Worcester County Public Schools. After retiring from farm life, Winston worked for Massey Ford Lincoln Mercury in the parts department.
Later in life, Winston enjoyed watching old western movies, working on puzzles of all kinds, and reading. He loved animals and had many beloved Cocker Spaniels through the years. He adored his family and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with them, especially his great-grandchildren.
A lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Pocomoke and American Legion Post 93, he was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Boumi Shriners. Winston is also survived by his three children, Nancy Henderson Hall and her husband, William of Salisbury; Susan Henderson Frostrom and her husband, Gregg and Winston Dale Henderson and his wife Rebecca, all of Pocomoke City; seven grandchildren, CW04 Gregg Frostrom - Retired (Caroline) of Vail, Arizona; Erica Frostrom Cummins (Brett) of Frederick, Maryland; SFC Lee Beauchamp (Kerri Craige) and Jon Beauchamp (Kelley Rowe) of Salisbury; Christopher Henderson (Breanna) of Centerville, Maryland, Jordan Henderson (Megan), and Nathan Henderson, both of Pocomoke City; as well as six great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Matthew Frostrom, Ella Natale, Christopher Henderson Jr., Benjamin Winston Cummins, and Cade Henderson.
A memorial service and Scottish Rite funeral will be held on Monday, October 28th at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Pocomoke City, Maryland, with Pastor Wayne Ayer officiating. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. A luncheon to celebrate Winston's life will follow in the church social hall. A private Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the First Baptist Church, 204 Fourth Street, Pocomoke City, MD or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 would be appreciated.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019