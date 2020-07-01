Wm Jourdan Kilgour
Salisbury - On Friday, June 26, 2020, Wm Jourdan Kilgour, this most loyal and faithful servant, succumbed to natural causes and peacefully entered into the Kingdom of God. Due to the COVID sequester, the past 4 months have been most difficult on our family but thanks to Coastal Hospice on the Lake, we were able to spend time sharing fond memories, hugs and good-byes.
Jourdan was born in Baltimore, MD on May 31, 1937 and just recently celebrated a virtual 83rd birthday at Harbor Pointe in Salisbury. He lived in Catonsville, Reisterstown and Mt. Airy before retiring to the Eastern Shore. He was a lifelong telephone man having started his career with C&P after high school and finally retiring after 40 years from Lucent Technologies. He loved every minute of every job--his fondest memories being his assignments in Washington DC, including House of Reps, Senate and GPO. He loved his country.
Jourdan is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Alice, two sons, Jeffrey Scott (Betsy) and John David, two grandchildren, Ashleigh Jeane and Alexander Garrett, an older sister Ann DeBolt, numerous loving nieces and nephews and their children. His father, Frank L, mother Hilda W, and sister June Marie Grobaker preceded him in death.
A graduate of Milford Mill HS in 1955, his earlier schooling was completed at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills. Jourdan will always be remembered as one of "the nice guys." He was witty, compassionate and always ready to give a hand especially when it came to his church, family, neighbors and friends. If you met him, you were hooked. He was a friend not soon to be forgotten. Always placing his wife and sons first, they're finding facing tomorrow without his love and support a challenge but one their Faith will overcome.
On Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3-4 pm at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD there will an opportunity for viewing and sharing condolences with the family. His Pastor, Fred Duncan, Trinity UMC, will be the officiant of a short prayer vigil before the closing of the casket.
On Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 am Jourdan's earthly journey will end with a graveside service to be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Mt. Airy, MD. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Trinity UMC, Salisbury or Mt. Olive UMC, Gillis Falls Rd, Mt. Airy. www.hollowayfh.com