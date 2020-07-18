Woodrow Ronnie Dryden
Laurel - Woodrow Ronnie "Woody" Dryden, 74, of Laurel passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on August 24, 1945 in Greenbackville, Virginia, a son of the late Woodrow James Dryden and Gladys Mae (Crowley) Dryden.
He was fondly known to his family as "Buster" Dryden and his friends knew him best as "Woody." He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Woody spent his years working as a farmer, during that time he received the award for "grower of the year" and retired in 2011. He loved to go hunting and fishing and for many years he has been a faithful fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed dancing and playing cards with his family, and he was typically the winner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Valarie Lynn Dryden; a son, Mike Dryden and his wife Debbie; step-children, Kevin Bratten, Brenda Bratten, Leslie Levis, and William "Butch" Taylor; grandchildren, Ronnie Woodrow Dryden, Michael James Dryden, Amanda Giordano, Lucas Giordano, James Woodrow King, Justin Carey King, Brandon Hamilton, Douglas Draper, Jr. (Jenn), Kelly Denise Draper (Richard), Katelyn Michelle "Katie Bird" Weaver (Derek), Meagan Denise Long (Shawn), Mikayla Nicole Dryden, James King, Hensley King, and Lilly King; great grandchildren, Royal, Hailey, McKenzie, Jace, Jade, Pierce, Cameron "Lizard," Michael "Mikey"; special nephew, Phillip Bradford (Stacey); nieces, Amber Bridges (Justin) and Genetta Bradford (Darrett); cousins, Patty Ward (George), Mike Brittingham (Jeanie), Gary Crowley (Toni); and several more cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Woodrow Dryden, Jr., Ronnie Dryden, and Jimmy Dryden; a sister, Joanne Dryden Hastings and her husband Gerald; a brother that passed as a child, Woodrow Dryden, Jr.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and David Bradford; and sister-in-law, Ellen Bradford.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Central Worship Center, 14545 Sycamore Road in Laurel, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tim Dukes will officiate the funeral service. Due to current gathering restrictions surrounding Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be held on Saturday at 12:30 pm at Franklin Cemetery in Stockton, Maryland, where the Reverend Howard Travers will officiate the committal service.
In memory of Mr. Dryden, memorial contributions may be sent to the Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Company, 1479 Stockton Avenue, Greenbackville, VA 23356 where Woody's father served as the first fire chief of the department, or to Sandhill Adult Day Program at the Cheer Center, 546 South Bedford Street, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.