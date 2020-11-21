Yeacha Lee Mitchell



SALISBURY - Yeacha Lee Mitchell, 89, was born in Blackburg, South Carolina to the late Theodore Mitchell and Geneva (Moore) Mitchell. He peacefully departed this earthly life on Friday, November 20, 2020, at his Salisbury, Maryland home, surrounded by his loving family.



A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12:00 noon, at Jolley Memorial Chapel P. A., where friends may visit one hour prior to the service.



Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the viewing and funeral services must wear a mask.









