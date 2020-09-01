Yvonne C. Swift
Eden - Yvonne C. Swift, 72, of here passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD
Born in Salisbury, MD on February 8, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Evelyn (Wheatley) Price. Yvonne worked at Penco Warehouse in Seaford, DE and later retired from Super G as a cashier in Salisbury, MD. She was devoted to her family.
She is survived by her brother Greg (Dottie) Price of Chance, MD, sister, Lana Price Jones of Deal Island, MD, Charles Wesley Price (Teresa) of Rock Hall, MD, sister, Teresa Price Shupp (Robert) of Salisbury, MD, and sister Vanessa Price Lawrence (Reid) of Princess Anne, MD, several nieces and nephews, and life- long companion, Ronald Cox of Eden, MD.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave in Princess Anne, MD. Pastor David Webster will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Yvonne's memory to St. John's U.M. Church, C/O Robert Webster, P.O. Box 134, Deal Island, MD 21821. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com