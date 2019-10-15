|
Zachary L. Winder
Newark, DE - Zachary Lamonte Winder, 68, of here, departed this life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services-Pike Creek in Wilmington, DE. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Coulbourn Winder, Sr. and the late Elvira Jones Winder.
Mr. Winder served in the United States Army. He was employed by DuPont de Nemours as a security guard.
In addition to his father, he will be lovingly remembered by: three daughters, Tammy Scarborough, Kimberly Long, and Diane McKay; one son, James "Jimmy" McKay; three sisters, Elvira Wilson (Millard), Patricia Ann Winder, and Sheila Ellen Marshall; one brother, Coulbourn Winder, Jr. (Rose); his significant other, Sophia McKay; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, in-laws, and friends.
In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by one daughter, Natisha Winder, and one grandson.
Mr. Winder will lie in repose on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 10 to 11 AM at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, 410 Delaware Avenue, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be held Monday, October 28, 2019, at 2 PM at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE. A ministry of comfort and dignity is being provided by Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. in Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019