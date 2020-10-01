Jim was one in a million…a man who would give you the shirt off his back and he was not afraid to be himself.

He in many ways became patriarch of the family.

Spiritual, faithful, funny, responsible, loyal, generous, intelligent, outgoing, supportive, gracious and a humanitarian!

He lived for God, his family and his friends.



We will truly miss you!

James (Jim) Andrew Campbell, 81, of Tsawwassen, BC passed away on Thursday 17 September 2020 into the gentle loving arms of our Lord.Jim was born in Glasgow, Scotland on 9 April 1939, the first child of Agnes and Alfie Campbell. In 1957, with only a suitcase in hand, he travelled to Canada by himself to make enough money to help bring his family over. They joined him a year later. Then in late 1957, Jim met the lovely Mary Cahill, whom he married in 1961 (they enjoyed an incredible 63 years together). He embarked on a career as an accountant and worked at various places such as IBM, Humber College, the Variety Farm, Pacific Pilotage and Boundary Bay airport. In 1975, the family moved west to BC and made Tsawwassen their permanent home.Jim was an avid walker; he especially enjoyed walks along the west coast beaches and very long walks around Boundary Bay. The more rugged and wild the walk, the better. He also enjoyed visiting art galleries, museums and libraries. He was often the life of the party and had a song for every occasion. Classical and gospel music and recitations of Robbie Burns were his passion. Jim had an incredible sense of humour which never went amiss with the family. He was also very involved with a number of volunteer and charitable organizations. In Ontario, he was associated with St Vincent de Paul and also worked with reformed offenders, while in BC, he was exceptionally proud of having volunteered with 'Food on the Corner' for over 30 years. He touched the lives of strangers, friends and family alike.He will best be remembered for his steadfast belief in God. He was a theologian at heart (and soul) and helped to instill that spirituality in others. One of his favourite Bible verses was Romans 8:38.He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Ann-Marie, Mike, Lisa (Matt), and Coleen (Hank, Tanner and Mickey); grandchildren, Mike Jr, Connor, Rhys, Finn, and Noah; and his great-grandchildren, Sofija and King. He is also survived by his siblings, Anne (Dan), Gerry (Barb), Fred (Sue), and Florence, and their families.Remembrance details will be provided at a later date, and updated online.In lieu of flowers, donations greatly appreciated in memory of James to the Food on the Corner: http://www.foodonthecorner.ca/donate/