A Time To Remember Loved ones who have passed on can be remembered through a Tribute Gift to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation. Donations made in memory of your loved ones will be acknowledge with cards sent to family members and an acknowledgement and receipt sent to the donor. Tributes for June Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation gratefully acknowledges gifts in memory of: Frank Barr Elizabeth (Betty) Erskine Judy Garba Ronnie Gibson Harvey Gifford Judy Gosney Lloyd & Kathleen Jones Fred K. Kennedy Jack Kettles Marg Lewis Marguerite Mallard Margaret McRae James Richardson Herb Robinson Joan Robinson Bertha Vollhoffer Ruby Walker Steve & Tina Waslander Mary Watson • • • • • • • • • • • • • Your gift assists the Foundation to purchase vital medical equipment for Delta Hospital. Working Together to make a Difference! 5800 Mountain View Blvd. Delta, B.C. V4K 3V6 www.dhchfoundation.ca Phone: 604-940-9695 Fax: 604-940-9670
Published in Delta Optimist from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.