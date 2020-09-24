A Time To Remember Loved ones who have passed on can be remembered through a Tribute Gift to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation. Donations made in memory of your loved ones will be acknowledge with cards sent to family members and an acknowledgement and receipt sent to the donor. Tributes for September Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation gratefully acknowledges gifts in memory of:
Frank Barr Blanche Budnick Marion Burnett Jake Dobrilla Ronnie Gibson John Glover John Goodwin Marilyn Hall Doug Husband Dennis Kamlah Fred K. Kennedy Eileen Kitts Gregory Knight Cathy Laidlaw Dave Martin Margaret McRae Roy Merritt Marie Orr Bill Robinson Herb Robinson Joan Robinson Robert Savage Bertha Vollhoffer • • • • • • • • • • • • • Your gift assists the Foundation to purchase vital medical equipment for Delta Hospital. Working Together to make a Difference! 5800 Mountain View Blvd. Delta, B.C. V4K 3V6 www.dhchfoundation.ca Phone: 604-940-9695 Fax: 604-940-9670
Published in Delta Optimist from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.