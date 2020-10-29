A Time To Remember Loved ones who have passed on can be remembered through a Tribute Gift to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation. Donations made in memory of your loved ones will be acknowledge with cards sent to family members and an acknowledgement and receipt sent to the donor. Tributes for October Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation gratefully acknowledges gifts in memory of:
Darlene Balcome Robin Barclay Frank Barr Don Barrett Reg & Ina Birch Brian Birch Craig Campbell Roland Chapman Surgit Kaur Dhaliwal Speros Falcos Ronnie Gibson Ray Guichon Sharon Hamilton Doug Husband Dennis Kamlah Fred K. Kennedy Greg Knight Arden Leung David Martin Glenn Martinolich Barrie McCubbin Doug McLean Hans Nowak Marie Orr Mitchel Reid Herb Robinson Joan Robinson Joan Rossiter Robert Savage Ted Smith Donna Tobin Bertha Vollhoffer • • • • • • • • • • • • • Your gift assists the Foundation to purchase vital medical equipment for Delta Hospital. Working Together to make a Difference! 5800 Mountain View Blvd. Delta, B.C. V4K 3V6 www.dhchfoundation.ca Phone: 604-940-9695 Fax: 604-940-9670
Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.