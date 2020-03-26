Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron LEARMONT. View Sign Obituary

LEARMONT, Aaron Aaron Learmont passed away in Vancouver on January 31, 2020 at the age of 37. Aaron was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his mother Susan, his father Bill, and his brother Robin. Aaron was a central person to many people and is missed immensely. His relationships, achievements and the impact of losing him can never be summed up in words. Aaron had an unwavering steadiness and an ability to focus on solutions. He remained his intelligent, calm, logical self even when faced with the mortal challenge of astrocytoma and glioblastoma brain cancer. He analyzed information objectively and made the decisions that were supported by the best evidence. Family and friends gather to remember Aaron, while respecting his preference for small events. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Aaron Learmont Memorial Fund at





Aaron Learmont passed away in Vancouver on January 31, 2020 at the age of 37. Aaron was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his mother Susan, his father Bill, and his brother Robin. Aaron was a central person to many people and is missed immensely. His relationships, achievements and the impact of losing him can never be summed up in words. Aaron had an unwavering steadiness and an ability to focus on solutions. He remained his intelligent, calm, logical self even when faced with the mortal challenge of astrocytoma and glioblastoma brain cancer. He analyzed information objectively and made the decisions that were supported by the best evidence. Family and friends gather to remember Aaron, while respecting his preference for small events. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Aaron Learmont Memorial Fund at www.vancouverfoundation.ca/aaronlearmont Online condolences may be offered at: https://www.korucremation.com/obituaries/aaron-learmont/ Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close