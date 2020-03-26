LEARMONT, Aaron Aaron Learmont passed away in Vancouver on January 31, 2020 at the age of 37. Aaron was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his mother Susan, his father Bill, and his brother Robin. Aaron was a central person to many people and is missed immensely. His relationships, achievements and the impact of losing him can never be summed up in words. Aaron had an unwavering steadiness and an ability to focus on solutions. He remained his intelligent, calm, logical self even when faced with the mortal challenge of astrocytoma and glioblastoma brain cancer. He analyzed information objectively and made the decisions that were supported by the best evidence. Family and friends gather to remember Aaron, while respecting his preference for small events. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Aaron Learmont Memorial Fund at www.vancouverfoundation.ca/aaronlearmont Online condolences may be offered at: https://www.korucremation.com/obituaries/aaron-learmont/
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020