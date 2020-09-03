Abe passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord on August 28, 2020, in Delta, BC, at the age of 99. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Agnes; and his daughter, Linda (Mark). He is survived by three daughters, Sharon, Diane, and Darlene (Rick); his grandchildren, Melissa (Andrew), Heather (Trevor), Matthew, and Lisa (Jesse); and two great-grandchildren, Carmen and Zion.



A graveside service will be held at Ocean View Cemetery in Burnaby on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Delta View for their loving care over the past 9 years.



