On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Agnes peacefully passed away into the arms of her Lord, to be reunited with her beloved John (2016), at the age of 87, while in residence at the White Rock Seniors Village. Left to cherish her loving memories are her three children, Sharon (Hagel), Robert (former wife, Shelley), and Lawrence (Lori); as well as eight grandchildren, Sonny, Shayn, Kimberly (Matt), Melissa (Scott), Emily (David), Kai, Piper, and Tate; and three great-grandchildren, Dustin, Kailyn and Brayden. Her loving smiles, generous heartfelt hugs and her awesome cooking will be greatly missed by her family.



Born in Brandon, Manitoba, she was the oldest of six siblings. She moved with her family to Sardis, BC, in her mid-teens, where she eventually met and married John in 1951. As a loving housewife, mother, and grandmother, she so very much enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening for her family, and was always a very generous hostess whenever anyone dropped by. When John retired, they travelled across Canada and the northern US in their RV, plus they also got to spend lots of quality time with their precious grandchildren. She loved to read and listen to music, especially the old German Hymns, which were playing when she was called Home in her sleep.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the White Rock Seniors Village for their special warmth, loving-kindness, and gentle care that they have given Agnes over the past 4 years in resident care.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, due to the current Covid-19 situation. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer Society of BC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store