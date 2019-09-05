Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Douglas SIMPSON. View Sign Service Information Valley View - SURREY 14660 72 Ave Surrey , BC V3S 2E7 (604)-596-8866 Obituary

SIMPSON, Alan Douglas March 29, 1923 - Montreal, Quebec August 26, 2019 - White Rock, British Columbia Alan passed away peacefully at Whitecliff Retirement Home in White Rock, BC at the age of 96. He is sadly missed by his wife Helen, and children; Robert Simpson, Janet Berglund (Anders), Gary Simpson (Maggie), Jo-Anne Baillie (Chris), and Linda Dalke (Bruce). He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Born in Montreal, Al attended West Hill High and then served overseas in the Cameron Highlanders as a radio operator in the 2nd World War. Helen and Al were married in 1951 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Al's career as a CMA with Northern Telecom kept Helen busy managing the transfers and moves from Belleville, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and finally back to Toronto. After retiring in 1980, Helen and Al moved to the Vancouver area to enjoy the west coast lifestyle. He excelled at repairing just about anything that was broken. Al enjoyed his "early birds golf group" in Tsawwassen and touring around the Gulf Islands in his sailboat with his brother and family. He particularly enjoyed holidaying on the island of Molokai, Hawaii with family. At Al's request, cremation will take place with no funeral service. Messages of condolences may be left at





