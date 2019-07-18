Al passed peacefully at home on a bright, sunny day in his 92nd year. Left with his memories are his daughters, Alice Macpherson (Doug Bird) and Tally Wade (John); grandsons, Kurtis Wade (Brandy) and Dana Wade (Amey); great-granddaughter, Nikita; son, Jim Boughs (Margaret); grandson, Clinton; and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie.
Al had many friends at Vidal Court and was a regular at Happy Hour. He was lucky to attend the weddings of both of his grandsons and to meet his great-granddaughter, Nikita. There will be no service as was Al's request.
Remember him through a kind deed or buy a friend a drink, because that's what Al would have done. A life well lived. We love you, Dad!
