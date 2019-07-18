Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan F. Sullivan. View Sign Obituary

Al passed peacefully at home on a bright, sunny day in his 92nd year. Left with his memories are his daughters, Alice Macpherson (Doug Bird) and Tally Wade (John); grandsons, Kurtis Wade (Brandy) and Dana Wade (Amey); great-granddaughter, Nikita; son, Jim Boughs (Margaret); grandson, Clinton; and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie.



Al had many friends at Vidal Court and was a regular at Happy Hour. He was lucky to attend the weddings of both of his grandsons and to meet his great-granddaughter, Nikita. There will be no service as was Al's request.



Remember him through a kind deed or buy a friend a drink, because that's what Al would have done. A life well lived. We love you, Dad!

Al passed peacefully at home on a bright, sunny day in his 92nd year. Left with his memories are his daughters, Alice Macpherson (Doug Bird) and Tally Wade (John); grandsons, Kurtis Wade (Brandy) and Dana Wade (Amey); great-granddaughter, Nikita; son, Jim Boughs (Margaret); grandson, Clinton; and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie.Al had many friends at Vidal Court and was a regular at Happy Hour. He was lucky to attend the weddings of both of his grandsons and to meet his great-granddaughter, Nikita. There will be no service as was Al's request.Remember him through a kind deed or buy a friend a drink, because that's what Al would have done. A life well lived. We love you, Dad! Published in The Delta Optimist from July 18 to Aug. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close