With sadness, we announce the passing of "Al" who "Set Sail" for the last time on March 27th. Predeceased by his parents Gordon & Marjorie. Survived by his wife of 38 years Elaine, brother Rob [Willie], nephew Darren, niece Lynn, two great-nephews Matthew & Kyle, aunts, uncles, cousins, & Bruddah John Kalani III & family in Hawaii. Remembered for 'Webb's Holiday Acres" children's guest ranch which his family founded & ran in Aldergrove BC. After a brief career in the RCAF as a Radar Controller, he joined Canadian Pacific Airlines evolving into CPAir. He did all Airport jobs, including aircraft LoadMaster, all over BC, Honolulu, Fiji & settled in Vancouver. Taking after his father, he was involved with Labour Unions during his career. After 34 years & several mergers, he took early retirement from Canadian Airlines. He enjoyed carpentry, translating into major house renovations - crew of 2, Al & Elaine. Once completed, he volunteered on: Political campaigns, Save Delta Hospital Campaign, including a near successful Recall of the MLA, Emergency Social Services, Environmental & Social Justice issues, inspiring others to get involved. He devoted some time for other hobbies. Sailing, travel, golf, reading & a social drink. A celebration of his Life to be held at the Ladner United Church, 4960 48 Ave, Ladner, May 4, 2:00-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Irene Thomas Hospice, https://deltahospice.org
Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 11 to May 10, 2019
