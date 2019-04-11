Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan J. Webb. View Sign

With sadness, we announce the passing of "Al" who "Set Sail" for the last time on March 27th. Predeceased by his parents Gordon & Marjorie. Survived by his wife of 38 years Elaine, brother Rob [Willie], nephew Darren, niece Lynn, two great-nephews Matthew & Kyle, aunts, uncles, cousins, & Bruddah John Kalani III & family in Hawaii. Remembered for 'Webb's Holiday Acres" children's guest ranch which his family founded & ran in Aldergrove BC. After a brief career in the RCAF as a Radar Controller, he joined Canadian Pacific Airlines evolving into CPAir. He did all Airport jobs, including aircraft LoadMaster, all over BC, Honolulu, Fiji & settled in Vancouver. Taking after his father, he was involved with Labour Unions during his career. After 34 years & several mergers, he took early retirement from Canadian Airlines. He enjoyed carpentry, translating into major house renovations - crew of 2, Al & Elaine. Once completed, he volunteered on: Political campaigns, Save Delta Hospital Campaign, including a near successful Recall of the MLA, Emergency Social Services, Environmental & Social Justice issues, inspiring others to get involved. He devoted some time for other hobbies. Sailing, travel, golf, reading & a social drink. A celebration of his Life to be held at the Ladner United Church, 4960 48 Ave, Ladner, May 4, 2:00-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Irene Thomas Hospice,

