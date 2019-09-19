Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Alan S. RICHARDSON. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

RICHARDSON, Dr. Alan S. December 27, 1932 - September 7, 2019 Dr. Alan S. Richardson passed away at Langley Memorial Hospital on September 7, 2019, at the age of 86 years old. Born in Victoria, British Columbia on December 27, 1932 to parents Sedgewick and Gladys Richardson. The love of Alan's life was his wife of 60 years, Lorna Joyce Richardson who predeceased him in June 2019. Alan is survived by his sister Eileen Hempson and his three sons Stephen, Douglas and David Richardson. His legacy will also live on through his five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He graduated from Oak Bay High in Victoria and received his Dental Degree from the University of Alberta. He moved to Tsawwassen in 1968 at which time he began his University Professor career as a member of the UBC Faculty of Dentistry. Alan will always be remembered for his outgoing and humorous nature. A long time avid gardener, golfer and curler he always enjoyed being active. His celebration of life will be held at Beach Grove Golf Club, 946 12 Ave, Delta, BC, on Thursday, September 26th at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC. Condolences may be offered at







Dr. Alan S. Richardson passed away at Langley Memorial Hospital on September 7, 2019, at the age of 86 years old. Born in Victoria, British Columbia on December 27, 1932 to parents Sedgewick and Gladys Richardson. The love of Alan's life was his wife of 60 years, Lorna Joyce Richardson who predeceased him in June 2019. Alan is survived by his sister Eileen Hempson and his three sons Stephen, Douglas and David Richardson. His legacy will also live on through his five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He graduated from Oak Bay High in Victoria and received his Dental Degree from the University of Alberta. He moved to Tsawwassen in 1968 at which time he began his University Professor career as a member of the UBC Faculty of Dentistry. Alan will always be remembered for his outgoing and humorous nature. A long time avid gardener, golfer and curler he always enjoyed being active. His celebration of life will be held at Beach Grove Golf Club, 946 12 Ave, Delta, BC, on Thursday, September 26th at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close