Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alare BURR-RAMOS. View Sign Obituary

RAMOS, Alare Burr April 26, 1926 - March 10, 2020 Alare was born on her grandparents' farm (John and Elizabeth Burr) on Crescent Island in 1926. She graduated from Ladner Jr. Sr. High School and then attended the Sprott Shaw Business College, Vancouver, BC. She was first employed at the Royal Bank on Delta St., then to Ladner Post Office under Vernon De R. Taylor for 3 years. Then the BC Telephone Office in Ladner for eight years. When the telephone system turned automatic, Alare and her cousin Betty Burr moved to Hawaii. There she worked at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, switchboard operator for 11 years. In 1966 she met Victor Ramos who was in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Hickam Field. They were married on September 27, 1967 and returned to Delta on October 1, 1967. She was sorry to leave the beautiful Hawaiian Islands but happy for the opportunity to put down her roots in Delta where her great grandfather W.H. Burr arrived in 1867. She is survived by her loving husband Victor, a niece; Maria Cooper and her husband John, nephews; Michael and Christopher, Goddaughter Jacee Alare Cooper and many cousins. In lieu of flowers we request a donation made to: West Shore Laylum Care Centre for furnishing an "Aloha" room décor and/or necessary accessories in/at their new building here in Ladner. 4900 Central Ave., Delta, BC., V4K 2G7.





Alare was born on her grandparents' farm (John and Elizabeth Burr) on Crescent Island in 1926. She graduated from Ladner Jr. Sr. High School and then attended the Sprott Shaw Business College, Vancouver, BC. She was first employed at the Royal Bank on Delta St., then to Ladner Post Office under Vernon De R. Taylor for 3 years. Then the BC Telephone Office in Ladner for eight years. When the telephone system turned automatic, Alare and her cousin Betty Burr moved to Hawaii. There she worked at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, switchboard operator for 11 years. In 1966 she met Victor Ramos who was in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Hickam Field. They were married on September 27, 1967 and returned to Delta on October 1, 1967. She was sorry to leave the beautiful Hawaiian Islands but happy for the opportunity to put down her roots in Delta where her great grandfather W.H. Burr arrived in 1867. She is survived by her loving husband Victor, a niece; Maria Cooper and her husband John, nephews; Michael and Christopher, Goddaughter Jacee Alare Cooper and many cousins. In lieu of flowers we request a donation made to: West Shore Laylum Care Centre for furnishing an "Aloha" room décor and/or necessary accessories in/at their new building here in Ladner. 4900 Central Ave., Delta, BC., V4K 2G7. Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close