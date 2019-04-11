Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Edmund CHISHOLM. View Sign

CHISHOLM, Alexander Edmund November 18, 1931 - April 7, 2019 Alex passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. He was born in Port Hood, Nova Scotia and worked in the mining industry for over 40 years. Sadly missed by his wife of 61 years Dolores, children; Carolyn (Terry), Colin (Marye Ann) Cameron, Coady (Evelyn) as well as siblings; Mary Phil, Colleen, Bernard and Ann. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Reece, Aynsleah, Sheena, Stephanie, Taylor, Clinton, Alicia, Bryson, Mckenzie and Xavier. He will be loved and remembered by all. There will be no service, a private gathering will be held at a later date. Forever in our hearts.





