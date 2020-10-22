1/1
Alexander Joseph FAHLMAN
11/27/1922 - 10/03/2020
FAHLMAN, Alexander Joseph November 27, 1922 - October 3, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Westshore Care Home. Alex was predeceased by his first wife Erline, his daughter Lorna (Mike) and his son Leland. He is survived by his sons Dwayne (Katherine), Lyle (Judy), Dennis (Scott) Greg (Marion), Leonard (Brenda), Kevin (Karen) and his daughter Orie (Bob). Alex had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Alex had many jobs during his life. In 1941 he was working in the woods of Ontario where he was expected to cut a cord of wood per day. When he returned to Saskatchewan in 1942, he farmed a half section of land up to 1959. Also during this time Alex built an office where he took over the dealership of farm sales for the Imperial Oil Company in Riceton. He purchased a 2 story house and moved it onto the property of the service station and garage in which he owned. In 1959, Alex moved the family to Richmond B.C. He purchased a working share at Richmond Plywood where he worked as a millwright and forklift mechanic. Alex retired in 1983 and enjoyed his retirement years in helping out his family and friends. A private service was held on October 8th at the Gardens of Gethsemani in Surrey B.C. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the SPCA or your local Animal shelter.



Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
