Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Wakarchuk. View Sign Obituary

Alexander Wakarchuk, aged 93 years, passed peacefully on May 25, 2019, in Delta, BC. He was born on March 28th, 1926, on his parent's farm in rural Saskatchewan. He had a long and varied teaching career, including 21 years of school teaching in Saskatchewan, teaching media and graphic communication in Montreal and Vancouver, teacher training in Indonesia, and training programs for the pulp and paper industry in Chile.



Alexander was very proud of his military service. He enlisted in the army during the Second World War and was a long-time Canadian Forces reservist with the Saskatchewan Dragoons regiment in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, where he attained the rank of Major (retired).



He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Lillian Wakarchuk (Houseman). Alexander is survived by his sisters, Mary Kowalyshen, Pauline Semenuik, and Sylvia Korol; as well as by his daughter, Marcia (grandchild, Lauren); and sons, Warren (grandchildren, Page and Jillian) and David (grandchildren, Evert, Forrest, and Victor).



He was a dedicated parishioner at St. David's Anglican Church in Tsawwassen and was awarded the Order of the Diocese of New Westminster in 2010.



A celebration of life is to be held on June 27th, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. David's Anglican Church, 1115 51a Street, Delta, BC V4M 2Y2. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the :

Alexander Wakarchuk, aged 93 years, passed peacefully on May 25, 2019, in Delta, BC. He was born on March 28th, 1926, on his parent's farm in rural Saskatchewan. He had a long and varied teaching career, including 21 years of school teaching in Saskatchewan, teaching media and graphic communication in Montreal and Vancouver, teacher training in Indonesia, and training programs for the pulp and paper industry in Chile.Alexander was very proud of his military service. He enlisted in the army during the Second World War and was a long-time Canadian Forces reservist with the Saskatchewan Dragoons regiment in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, where he attained the rank of Major (retired).He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Lillian Wakarchuk (Houseman). Alexander is survived by his sisters, Mary Kowalyshen, Pauline Semenuik, and Sylvia Korol; as well as by his daughter, Marcia (grandchild, Lauren); and sons, Warren (grandchildren, Page and Jillian) and David (grandchildren, Evert, Forrest, and Victor).He was a dedicated parishioner at St. David's Anglican Church in Tsawwassen and was awarded the Order of the Diocese of New Westminster in 2010.A celebration of life is to be held on June 27th, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. David's Anglican Church, 1115 51a Street, Delta, BC V4M 2Y2. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the : www.cancer.ca/en/donate Published in The Delta Optimist from June 13 to July 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.