Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Chapel at The Gardens of Gethsemani Cemetery Surrey , BC

Sadly we announce that Al Schretlen, loving husband and father, went peacefully home to our Lord and Saviour on September 24th at the age of 96. Born in Winnipeg, Al grew up in the Dunbar area of Vancouver. He raised his family in Kerrisdale and retired to Tsawwassen in the early 90s. He was predeceased over the years by his parents, siblings and their spouses.



Al was a great story teller to family, friends, or anyone who appreciated a good laugh. His favourite tales involved growing up, attending Immaculate Conception Church and School, serving from 1942-45 in the Canadian Army with the Seaforth Highlanders in Europe and North Africa, and early business ventures. Always an entrepreneur, Al successfully owned and operated several restaurants over a 40 year span. In retirement Al returned to his passion for landscape design, building and maintaining beautiful lush gardens around the lower mainland. He loved to witness the joy and appreciation of his efforts on the faces of his client-friends and their neighbours until he permanently retired at the age of 89.



Al was a devout Roman Catholic and a true family man. He leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Bridie, their children Anne, Mark (Laurie), Mary, and Eileen (late Bob Knight). His grandchildren; Peter, Brianna, Angela, Joseph, CJ, plus great grandchildren; Devdan, Sarika, Sidney and Abbigail. And of course many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank all the staff of Mountain View Manor in Ladner who have taken such great care of our parents. A celebration of Alphonse's life will be held October 9th at 10am. Funeral Mass in the Chapel at The Gardens of Gethsemani Cemetery in Surrey, Interment to follow.

