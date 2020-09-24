1/2
Alvine Eleonore ORLITZKY
ORLITZKY, Alvine Eleonore February 16th, 1932 - September 16th, 2020. In Loving Memory, we say goodbye to our matriarch who passed away peacefully at the age of 88, in her family home. Alvine was born in Soerabaja, Indonesia. She grew up in the circus. On the ship from Germany to Halifax she met Tony, the love of her life. In 1969 they moved from Sept-Iles Quebec to Tsawwassen where they started their own family business. Her strength of spirit was unmatched. She is survived by her two children, Stephan and Tania, Daughter In Law, Roxanne, nine grandchildren, Stephan-James, Natasha, Stephanie, Alexandria, Tyler, Garret, Alvine, Chanel, Tony, and 8 great grand children ,Quinlan, Audrey, Alvina, Hugo, Vaida, Jacob, Lucas, Poppy. She will be sadly missed. A special thanks to all the caregivers at Nurse Next Door. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Delta Funeral Home Located at 5329 Ladner Trunk Road, Ladner. Due to Covid-19, online Streaming service will be available at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040




Published in Delta Optimist from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
