Anita Addie Nicholls from Tsawwassen passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sheila (Ken), and son, Robert (Kelly), along with her grandchildren, Christina (Russell), Stephanie (Clayton), Mike, and Rick (Alexa), as well as her great-grandchildren, Mason, Emily, Emmett, and Kate.
Anita lived an adventurous life starting in Holland where she survived the German regimen of WWII. She started horseback riding as a teen, where she won several competitions. Tennis was always her passion and she was thrilled to compete nationally. She also windsurfed and travelled around the world, but her greatest joy was her family!
The family will hold a private celebration of her life in the new year. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 28 to Dec. 27, 2019