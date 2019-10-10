Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann ROWLANDS. View Sign Obituary

ROWLANDS, Ann September 26, 2019 The moment that you died our hearts was torn in two, one side filled with heartache the other died with you. We take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon our cheeks. Our lives go on without you, but nothing is the same. The tears in our eyes we can wipe away, but the heartache never goes away. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. You did so much for us, your heart so kind and true, and when we needed someone, we could always count on you. Ann had a love of music and was in many pantomimes. She loved to sing, and would sing anywhere she was, I mean anywhere! She enjoyed birds and could name them all, and her favourite were owls. In her younger years, she loved to sew and play tennis. You would always find her doodling, and in later years painting. She was involved in her community in many different ways, and politics. She was a teacher of math and science, and also taught adult education. Our mom was a pretty happy person, and loved to be around people. Ann leaves behind her son; Martin Rowlands, daughter; Linda Erickson, granddaughters; Kerry and Serena Erickson and her lifelong friends Doreen, Darlene, Joan and Sherryl, and all her family in Wales.





Ann had a love of music and was in many pantomimes. She loved to sing, and would sing anywhere she was, I mean anywhere! She enjoyed birds and could name them all, and her favourite were owls. In her younger years, she loved to sew and play tennis. You would always find her doodling, and in later years painting. She was involved in her community in many different ways, and politics. She was a teacher of math and science, and also taught adult education. Our mom was a pretty happy person, and loved to be around people. Ann leaves behind her son; Martin Rowlands, daughter; Linda Erickson, granddaughters; Kerry and Serena Erickson and her lifelong friends Doreen, Darlene, Joan and Sherryl, and all her family in Wales. Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close