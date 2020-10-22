MANNERING, Anna Jane September 17, 1951 - October 2, 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Anna Mannering, who put up a strong unwavering 2 year battle against pancreatic cancer. She was a spiritual caring soul, who brought such joy and light to everyone she interacted with. She will be dearly missed by her friends, dog park patrons, neighbours, and family. Peacefully passing October 2, surrounded by sounds of the singing bowls, sisters Tina (Leo) and Sue, daughter Tammi (Doug Thompson), son Todd (Amber), grandson (Lincoln), and beloved dog Emma. May there be joy in knowing she will be reunited with her husband Mark, parents (Jean and Jim), and many others that have crossed over to the afterlife. A special thanks to her neighbours; Tony and Kathy, Les and Kristy, Ron and Marsha and others on the block for all the care and support over the last 2 years. A special thank you also to friend Pat and Barbara, friends The Cooks and Holburn's as well as Tammi and Doug for all their assistance with helping Anna during some of the challenging times, especially during the pandemic which restricted visitor access. Anna enjoyed long walks with her dog, swimming, meditation, a nice warm cup of tea, the beach, and spending time in the garden. The family requests that in place of any flowers, to please make a donation to the Delta Community Animal Shelter. A celebration of life will follow in the future once the borders reopen. We will miss you Anna, but as you would say Aloha for now.







