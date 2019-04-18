Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Brandt. View Sign

Anne was loving and kind to all. She was a true follower of Jesus. She loved and served God and she loved and served others. Her faith was central to how she lived her life.



She was born in Coaldale, Alberta, to Henry and Maria Kroeker. She was the fifth child out of 13 children. In her youth, the family moved to the Fraser Valley in British Columbia. She married Herbert Brandt in 1951. Together they lived and served in Vancouver, Richmond, Kelowna and Ladner, B.C. They had four children: Roger, Janet, Frances and David, five grandchildren: Alexander, Jason, Ian, Elizabeth and Katarina, and seven great grandchildren, Bentley, Leilani, Willow, Kai, Lou, River and Sky, all of whom she loved dearly.



Anne chose to be a homemaker and an Avon sales representative. She was excellent at both. She loved to cook, bake, sew, quilt, crochet, garden, read, play games, travel and show hospitality to family, friends and strangers alike.



She was active for many years in the various churches she attended and she supported her husband in his work as a pastor.



Anne volunteered for many years. She volunteered with Delta Assist as a friendly visitor for home bound people and she volunteered with the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop and the Thrift Shop. She enjoyed the work and the people that she got to know very much.



Throughout her life she struggled with numerous health issues. Her strong faith helped her through these difficulties. She showed great strength and resilience.



Anne is survived by her husband, Herbert; her children, Roger, Frances (and Benjamin) Redekop and David; her son-in-law, Rudy (and Cathy) Martens; her grandchildren Alexander (and Asha) Brandt, Jason (and Andrea) Martens, Ian (and Danielle) Martens, Elizabeth Brandt and Katarina Redekop; her great grandchildren Bentley, Leilani, Willow, Kai and Lou Martens and Sky and River Brandt, as well as numerous other relatives.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Martens, as well as numerous other family members.



Our family is very grateful for her love and for her positive example and influence in our lives. She is very loved and is sorely missed.



The memorial service will be at Cedar Park Church in Ladner, B.C., on April 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

