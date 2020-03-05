Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne WILBEE. View Sign Obituary

WILBEE, Anne It is with grief and great joy that we announce the passing of our wife and mother, Anne Wilbee (nee Rae) on February 13, 2020. Anne is survived by her husband of 64 years Stan, sister Patricia, children Carolyn, Douglas (Karla), Patty, Bruce (Dianne) and numerous, greatly loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by our daughter and sister, Christine. Born February 6, 1934 in San Francisco, California to John T and Eleanor Rae, Anne attended several schools after the family's return to Canada. She excelled in swimming where she was scouted for the Olympics, badminton where she won several trophies and singing, which she continued throughout her life. Her powerful voice was a gift from God and she used it with great joy. After her graduation from high school Anne entered nurses training at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. while the rest of her family moved to Hawaii to begin their missionary work there. After graduation from St. Paul's in 1956, she married Stan Wilbee on October 12, 1956. Anne supported the family while Stan completed his training in medical school. After Stan's graduation, the family moved to Tsawwassen where Stan was the first doctor, and Anne raised their family of (eventually) 5 children. In 1997 Stan and Anne moved to White Lake in the Shuswap to enjoy retirement and in 2017 moved into Salmon Arm. She was always an active member of the church and the community. She volunteered and taught, spoke of and actively pursued knowledge of the Christian faith. She never willingly stopped learning in any aspect of life. She was a respected and consistent role model for many of the women in her life. She was always ready with words of encouragement and support and she assisted many people through trying times in their lives. Anne joyfully exercised her exceptional hosting talents and her ability to make people comfortable and welcome. She loved gatherings of any kind and was a delight to involve in discussions of faith or life in general. She was a staunch and fierce prayer warrior. She was greatly loved and greatly respected, and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at the Salmon Arm Community Church (3151 6 Ave NE, Salmon Arm, BC) on March 7th, 2020 at 2:00 PM as well as at South Delta Baptist Church (1988 56 St, Delta) on March 27th, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated. Share memories and condolences of Anne through her obituary at





