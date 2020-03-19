Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annigje (Anne) de Bruin. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anne de Bruin. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Bastiaan (Ben) de Bruin; her children, Linda Leaming (Chris), Bob de Bruin (Alyssa), Janice Paterson (Neil), and David de Bruin; her five Grandchildren, Samantha (Dustin), Kelsi (Lee), Lyndsay, Kyle, and Olivia; and her great-granddaughter, Milia. She put up a long fight with Alzheimer's and Dementia for over 13 years. A huge thank you to all the staff at Delta View Campus of Care for their love, dedication, and care for Anne. Thank you to Ngaio Davis of Koru Cremation & Burial.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anne de Bruin. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Bastiaan (Ben) de Bruin; her children, Linda Leaming (Chris), Bob de Bruin (Alyssa), Janice Paterson (Neil), and David de Bruin; her five Grandchildren, Samantha (Dustin), Kelsi (Lee), Lyndsay, Kyle, and Olivia; and her great-granddaughter, Milia. She put up a long fight with Alzheimer's and Dementia for over 13 years. A huge thank you to all the staff at Delta View Campus of Care for their love, dedication, and care for Anne. Thank you to Ngaio Davis of Koru Cremation & Burial. Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 19 to Apr. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close