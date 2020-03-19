It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anne de Bruin. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Bastiaan (Ben) de Bruin; her children, Linda Leaming (Chris), Bob de Bruin (Alyssa), Janice Paterson (Neil), and David de Bruin; her five Grandchildren, Samantha (Dustin), Kelsi (Lee), Lyndsay, Kyle, and Olivia; and her great-granddaughter, Milia. She put up a long fight with Alzheimer's and Dementia for over 13 years. A huge thank you to all the staff at Delta View Campus of Care for their love, dedication, and care for Anne. Thank you to Ngaio Davis of Koru Cremation & Burial.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 19 to Apr. 17, 2020