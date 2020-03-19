Annigje (Anne) de Bruin (May 01, 1934 - March 13, 2020)
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anne de Bruin. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Bastiaan (Ben) de Bruin; her children, Linda Leaming (Chris), Bob de Bruin (Alyssa), Janice Paterson (Neil), and David de Bruin; her five Grandchildren, Samantha (Dustin), Kelsi (Lee), Lyndsay, Kyle, and Olivia; and her great-granddaughter, Milia. She put up a long fight with Alzheimer's and Dementia for over 13 years. A huge thank you to all the staff at Delta View Campus of Care for their love, dedication, and care for Anne. Thank you to Ngaio Davis of Koru Cremation & Burial.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 19 to Apr. 17, 2020
