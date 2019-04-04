Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthonie Luteijn. View Sign

On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Anthonie (Tony) Luteijn, loving husband of Margaret, passed away at the age of 80.



Tony was born to Adriaan and Suzanna on November 22, 1938, in Wageningen, the Netherlands. In 1960, he received his Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, from the Higher Technical School in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Immediately following graduation, Tony immigrated to Canada and embarked on his career with Placer Dome Inc. On April 24, 1964, Tony married the love of his life, Margaret van Tiel, and together they raised three children, Kim (Nadine), Michael (Michelle), and Wendy (David). In 1974, Tony obtained his Masters of Engineering, Mining, from the University of British Columbia and spent his career developing mines throughout Canada, USA, Australia, Papua New Guinea, and Chile. From 1994 - 2003, Tony was Vice-President, Project Development & Operations with Sutton Resource, Hastings Resource, and Canico Resource Ltd where he contributed to the development of properties in Tanzania and Brazil. After retirement, Tony continued to work on the board of directors for a variety of Canadian mining companies.



Along with his passion for work, Tony loved exploring the world with Margaret, spending time in his garden, bird watching, and was a man of significant faith. Tony was happiest spending time with his family, especially his five grandchildren, Cassidy, Anika, Alexander, James, and Ryan.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6th, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Ladner Christian Reformed Church, located at 4594 54A Street, Delta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of Canada.

