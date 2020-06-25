Arthur Joseph (Art) GARVEY
11/05/1930 - 05/01/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARVEY, Arthur Joseph (Art) November 5, 1930 - May 1, 2020 Art passed away peacefully at age 89, surrounded by the love of his family. He was predeceased by his wife Mary, granddaughter Christine and his younger siblings, Peter and Joan. Lovingly remembered by his sister Stella (Brereton), his four children, Dennis (Patricia), Teresa (Michael), Kevin and Melanie, his grandchildren, Scott, Rob, Matthew, Camille, Spencer, and Justin, and his great grandchildren, Joseph, James, Emma, Weston and Dawson, and many friends. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Art attended St. Cuthberts Grammar school and was a keen Cricketer. In 1954, after serving a spell in the British Army stationed in Africa, he emigrated to Canada with the Bank of Montreal. He worked in Powell River and Castlegar branches before moving to Vancouver, where he met his wife Mary. They married and moved their growing family to Tsawwassen in 1960. Art spent the majority of his career working for BC Tel, he was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish and a driver for Meals on Wheels. In retirement, Art enjoyed time with his family, travelling, playing bridge and lawn bowling. He loved growing tomatoes and making his famous jam. Quick witted and engaging, Art enjoyed interacting with others, was always ready with a joke, or willing to share a good story. When asked where he would like to travel next, he said, "only to heaven, it's been a smashing trip".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved