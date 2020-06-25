GARVEY, Arthur Joseph (Art) November 5, 1930 - May 1, 2020 Art passed away peacefully at age 89, surrounded by the love of his family. He was predeceased by his wife Mary, granddaughter Christine and his younger siblings, Peter and Joan. Lovingly remembered by his sister Stella (Brereton), his four children, Dennis (Patricia), Teresa (Michael), Kevin and Melanie, his grandchildren, Scott, Rob, Matthew, Camille, Spencer, and Justin, and his great grandchildren, Joseph, James, Emma, Weston and Dawson, and many friends. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Art attended St. Cuthberts Grammar school and was a keen Cricketer. In 1954, after serving a spell in the British Army stationed in Africa, he emigrated to Canada with the Bank of Montreal. He worked in Powell River and Castlegar branches before moving to Vancouver, where he met his wife Mary. They married and moved their growing family to Tsawwassen in 1960. Art spent the majority of his career working for BC Tel, he was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish and a driver for Meals on Wheels. In retirement, Art enjoyed time with his family, travelling, playing bridge and lawn bowling. He loved growing tomatoes and making his famous jam. Quick witted and engaging, Art enjoyed interacting with others, was always ready with a joke, or willing to share a good story. When asked where he would like to travel next, he said, "only to heaven, it's been a smashing trip".







