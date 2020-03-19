It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arthur Lees on March 13th, 2020 at the age of 82. Arthur left this world peacefully surrounded by family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for two years. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverley, his daughter Kathy (Bruce) and is lovingly remembered by his children Jennifer (Scott), Stephen, Julie, grandchildren Keenan, Jocelyn, Matthew, Megan, Charlotte, and Jayce, as well as extended family and friends.
Arthur cherished his childhood years growing up in Springhill, Nova Scotia. He had an amazing memory and fondly shared stories of these old times. Dad remained in Springhill until he joined the navy. Following this, he moved about Canada and the US working in pulp and paper mills until taking a job teaching power engineering at BCIT, where he remained for 35 years. From 1974 onward, Arthur lived in the community of Ladner, making many special memories here with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his love of old music, hockey, curling, and baseball. Art dedicated many years volunteering for the Ladner Minor Baseball Association. In his final years, Dad enjoyed time with family, relishing time with his beloved grandkids.
We would like to thank the amazing staff at Delta Hospital for their wonderful care.
No service by Art’s request.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 19 to Apr. 17, 2020