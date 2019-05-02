Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Yvonne (Oke) BURTON. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

BURTON, Audrey Yvonne (née Oke) December 20, 1925 - April 25, 2019 Born in Deloraine, Manitoba to Charles Rayward Oke and Dorothy Edna Oke (Wright). Audrey grew up in SW Manitoba. After graduation she became a practical nurse. Married William Manchester in 1947, he passed away in 1948. Audrey moved to Vancouver in 1950, met and married Len in 1951. In 1961 they moved to Tsawwassen to raise their 4 children. Worked in the family hardware store for 6 years, then a sales associate at Hudson Bay. She also had a "fun job" doing commercials and movie work. Audrey lived in Tsawwassen for over 58 years, 38 of them at Boundary Bay. Audrey and Len loved to travel, her favourite being England. Enjoying her beautiful garden, working on arts and crafts, daily walks to Centennial Beach, doing volunteer work at the Delta Hospital Gift Shop and involvement with the Tsawwassen United Church, where she was one of the founding members. Predeceased in 2012 by Leonard, loving husband of 61 years. Will be sadly missed by her children Laurie (George), David, Kerrie (Bryan), and Craig. Grandchildren Shayne (Sue), Jasmyne, and Jessica (House). Predeceased by grandson Aaron. Great-grandchildren Hannah, Tyler, Logan, and Paxton, sister Gerry (Russ), sister-in-law Dot, nieces, nephews, and many friends. The most important part of her life, was the gathering of family. In lieu of flowers, please, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Our appreciation to Dr. Hollinger and the Delta View Eagle Point staff for their care of Audrey. There will be a Church Service to Celebrate Audrey's Life at the Tsawwassen United Church 693 - 53rd Street, Delta on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 11:00am. There will be a Tea directly following the service. Condolences may be offered at







