MACLACHLAN, Barbara Jane On Tuesday, February 4, Barbara Jane MacLachlan died at the age of 94, the one and only time in her life when she broke the hearts of her family and friends. To everyone, she was "Nana," even to those with Nanas of their own. To visit her was to be promised the genuine smile at the door, the motherly embrace, the kind word spoken without pretence. In her 80s, she discovered scotch whisky, and happy hour arrived whenever a guest did, morning or night. Her hospitality was genuine, and her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their spouses and her many friends and neighbours were drawn to her little kitchen table to talk with her. She rarely talked of herself. She was born of stern Prairie stock but little of that sternness took. She could anger, but never nursed a grudge. She had little time for gossip, preferring talk about flowers, food, politics and the unquestionable talents of her progeny. During her family Sunday dinners, which her children and grandchildren attended religiously, she enjoyed the role of provocateur, and relished having what she called "discussions" on subjects in which she could inspire head shaking and outrage. She was a small-c conservative but had a socialist's big heart. A church-going Anglican, her faith ultimately informed her politics, and any inflammatory old-school dogma she tried to pass off always crumbled in the face of her giving nature. She did not pay lip service to the Golden Rule: she lived it. She epitomized grace. She loved picnics, especially mid-winter hotdog roasts on the beach. She loved gardening, and once said she hoped to die by falling dead among her dahlias. She loved parties, and in her big backyard on Boundary Bay hosted pig roasts, corn roasts, croquet tournaments, birthday parties and once a neighbour's wedding. She loved her little dog, Maggie, a Cairn terrorist. She loved her three girls and their families. She loved her husband, Jack, the World War Two Spitfire pilot and devoted husband, father and grandfather to whom she stayed true to two decades after his death. He was, she said, her "one and only" and always would be. Her ashes will be interred with his, where they will rest together in a small garden plot by her church. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan, Jeanie and Nancy, sons-in-law Peter, Frank and Alan, grandchildren David, John and Emily, their spouses Amber, Evanne and Brad, and her great-grandchildren Ewan, Pim and Hazel. They were all with her as she neared her end. They will remember her as they knew her in life - smiling, eager to see them, the heart and hearth of her family. She loved her family and friends, and loved life, and in turn inspired love to a degree a mere obituary cannot contain. A memorial service will be held April 4, 1 p.m. at All Saints Ladner Anglican Church, 4755 Arthur Drive, Delta. A reception will be held at the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada.





