DION, Barbara Ruth (nee Bott)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barb Dion on August 25, 2020. Barb was pre-deceased by her husband Ross Dion, mother Ruth Bott, father Frank Bott, step-father Jim Barker and brother Walter Bott. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her children Sherri (Thomas), Grant, Sandi (Chris), Tracy and Trevor (Debbie), her grandchildren Casey, Cody and Nicki Dion, Natalie, Selena and Madilyn Batiste, Emily Toms, Damara and David Begin, Dryden and Devynn Dion and her great granddaughter Vivian Toms. Barb was a special woman who loved her family very much. She was caring and enthusiastic and brought laughter and joy to those who knew her well. She lived in Tsawwassen and Ladner for 49 years, was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for years and the McKee House more recently. She was an avid crafter and loved playing bingo and cribbage with her friends. Her love and laughter will be dearly missed. Due to Covid-19, no service will be held. The family will celebrate her life in private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Arthritis Society (arthritis.ca/donate
). To write a condolence to the family and to see a celebration of Barb's life, please visit www.arbormemorial.ca
