1/1
Barbara Ruth (Bott) DION
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DION, Barbara Ruth (nee Bott) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barb Dion on August 25, 2020. Barb was pre-deceased by her husband Ross Dion, mother Ruth Bott, father Frank Bott, step-father Jim Barker and brother Walter Bott. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her children Sherri (Thomas), Grant, Sandi (Chris), Tracy and Trevor (Debbie), her grandchildren Casey, Cody and Nicki Dion, Natalie, Selena and Madilyn Batiste, Emily Toms, Damara and David Begin, Dryden and Devynn Dion and her great granddaughter Vivian Toms. Barb was a special woman who loved her family very much. She was caring and enthusiastic and brought laughter and joy to those who knew her well. She lived in Tsawwassen and Ladner for 49 years, was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for years and the McKee House more recently. She was an avid crafter and loved playing bingo and cribbage with her friends. Her love and laughter will be dearly missed. Due to Covid-19, no service will be held. The family will celebrate her life in private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Arthritis Society (arthritis.ca/donate). To write a condolence to the family and to see a celebration of Barb's life, please visit www.arbormemorial.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved