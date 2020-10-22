McCUBBIN, Barrie Lynn 1935 - 2020
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Barrie at the age of 85. He passed away on September 30, 2020 in Delta. Barrie was predeceased by his spouse Mary Elizabeth McCubbin in 2002, brother Alan McCubbin, son in law Glenn Sedleski. He is survived by his spouse Hazel McCubbin, his children Douglas McCubbin, Lynda McCubbin, Beverly Smerdal (Rob Wiehe). Grandfather to Blair Sedleski (Samantha), Alexandra Wiehe (Robert), Rebecca Smerdal, Stacey, Britney, and Devin Wiehe, and 8 great grandchildren. Barrie was also survived by his sister Patricia Killeen. Barrie was born in 1935 and raised in Ladner. He was a hardworking man. In 1966 he moved his family from Ladner to Pemberton where he sawed timber to construct his family home. In early years he farmed and did some falling then he ran his own Bulldozing Business, clearing land and road building. After his wife Mary passed, Barrie retired and returned to Ladner, where he met and married Hazel in 2007. A private family memorial service will be held at the Delta Funeral Home on October 24th. The Family would like to acknowledge the staff at Delta View Life Enrichment Centre for their genuine care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated being made to the BC Lung Association for COPD. Online condolences can be left at www.deltafuneral.ca
who have been entrusted with the arrangements. Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040