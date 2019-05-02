Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry James BOCK. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

BOCK, Barry James
December 25, 1940 - April 28, 2019

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Barry was born on Christmas day in Battleford, Saskatchewan. Predeceased by his parents, Allan and Elisabeth and his brother Ron. He is survived by his loving family; wife Jane, son Brad (Melanie), daughters Sandra Payne (Rob) and Rachel, grandchildren Curtis, Clinton, Brett, Jacquie, Ella, Megan and Jenna. Barry passed suddenly and unexpectedly leaving a huge hole in our hearts. Barry truly worked hard and played hard. He loved his work and refused to retire. He was also a true sportsman - high level fastball pitcher, fisherman, hunter, cowboy in his earlier years, hockey player and motorcycle racer. He had many other passions including boating and travelling. Barry had an extra social gene and was always the life of the party which led to many friendships which he valued deeply. To honour Barry's wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

"Cheers! We'll all miss you"

Delta Funeral 604-946-6040 entrusted with arrangements.







