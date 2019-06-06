Beatrice (Bea) passed away at Delta Hospital on the evening of May 27, 2019, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Wilf, in 1998. She is survived by her children, Bruce, Gay (Wayne) Noeth, Julie (Ian) Easton; grandchildren, Amanda Whitworth, Anne Thibodeau, Shauna Hall, and Travis Noeth; and eight great-grandchildren.
Bea was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and moved to BC as a teenager. In 1949 she married Wilf Whitworth and they resided in South Burnaby until 1967 at which time they moved to Tsawwassen.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Delta Hospital who so carefully tended to Bea in her last weeks and to all her friends that called or were able to visit her.
In keeping with Bea's wishes, there will be no service. If desired, donations in Bea's memory may be made to Delta Hospital Foundation.
