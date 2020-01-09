Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Byron GEARY. View Sign Obituary

GEARY, Benjamin Byron Ben passed away peacefully at Delta Hospital on December 29th, 2019 with all of his daughters at his side. He had just recently celebrated his 96th birthday and his 77th wedding anniversary. He was an amazing man who had an amazing life. Born and raised in Wyoming, he attended school in a one-room country school house. In his early years, he worked at various jobs, including working in his father's sawmill. He began his career in the oil industry in his early 20's and travelled the world successfully managing drilling operations in locations such as Alberta, Alaska, Texas, Norway, Australia, Algeria, Iran, Indonesia, Belize and many others. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as all of his siblings, aunts and uncles and cousins. Ben will be greatly missed by his wife Rose, four daughters Anna (Lyle), Carol (Bruce), Vera (Dan), and Brenda (Ed - pre- deceased), 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He had lived in Ladner since 1987, and in recent years could be seen riding his scooter around the village or visiting his wife in Mountain View Manor, where they would often sit holding hands in the afternoon. He remained in his home, living on his own until his final trip to the hospital. His health had been generally good in spite of annual bouts of pneumonia. He had come down with a cold a few days before his passing, and his usual amazing resiliency to bounce back from the downturns finally failed him. We would like to thank the emergency room staff at the Delta Hospital for their care and compassion in his final hours. A funeral service will be held at Ladner Baptist Church, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Delta Hospital Auxiliary for Mountain View Manor.





